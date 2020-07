Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

After viewing the stunning elevation choices of this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home, prepare to be further impressed with the dramatic entry and foyer! This home has it all! A generous formal dining room connects to a spacious kitchen sure to please the cook. A breakfast bar conveniently viewing the great room adds to the ambience with views of the 2 story ceilings.