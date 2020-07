Amenities

Section 8 is Accepted. Never Flooded. Welcome to your beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath, move-in ready home. This home features all tile through out and no carpet. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, Granite counter top. Fresh interior paint through out. Epoxy paint in garage. Easy access to Beltway 8, I-59, West Park Tollway, City Center, and Galleria. Please schedule your showing today!