Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Great 3 bedroom/2 bath home in the Keegans Glen subdivision in Houston, TX for rent! This home has been renovated and has great curb appeal. There is tile throughout the kitchen and living area and there is a welcoming fireplace in the living room as well. This home has plenty of natural light and a great flow to it. Don't miss out and schedule a showing today!



