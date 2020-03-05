117 Hunt Street, #2

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Welcome to the Captain's Quarters - the entire top floor of a modern duplex located just off the hike n' bike trail. 1 bed 1 bath has been fully renovated with modern finishes, great for a couple or individual. Enjoy treelined views and privacy with space planned perfectly to spread out and chill. Controlled gate access for off-street parking. Transit-oriented location makes movement a breeze. Enjoy. $35 Application Fee. 1 month Deposit. Tenant pays for $150 for all bills included.

Fully remodeled duplexcellent oasis designed by local studio twoCatz, in quiet yet super convenient East End location. Controlled gate access for off-street parking gives way to the enormous lush yard that provides plenty of room to spread out. Walk to coffee at Xela on the Hike n' Bike, drinks at Voodoo Queen, connect on Metro Rail, and work at Headquarters. The perfect space to call home and enjoy East End Easy Living.