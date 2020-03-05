All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 117 Hunt Street, #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
117 Hunt Street, #2
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:26 PM

117 Hunt Street, #2

117 Hunt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

117 Hunt Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Welcome to the Captain's Quarters - the entire top floor of a modern duplex located just off the hike n' bike trail. 1 bed 1 bath has been fully renovated with modern finishes, great for a couple or individual. Enjoy treelined views and privacy with space planned perfectly to spread out and chill. Controlled gate access for off-street parking. Transit-oriented location makes movement a breeze. Enjoy. $35 Application Fee. 1 month Deposit. Tenant pays for $150 for all bills included.
Fully remodeled duplexcellent oasis designed by local studio twoCatz, in quiet yet super convenient East End location. Controlled gate access for off-street parking gives way to the enormous lush yard that provides plenty of room to spread out. Walk to coffee at Xela on the Hike n' Bike, drinks at Voodoo Queen, connect on Metro Rail, and work at Headquarters. The perfect space to call home and enjoy East End Easy Living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Hunt Street, #2 have any available units?
117 Hunt Street, #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Hunt Street, #2 have?
Some of 117 Hunt Street, #2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Hunt Street, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
117 Hunt Street, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Hunt Street, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 117 Hunt Street, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 117 Hunt Street, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 117 Hunt Street, #2 offers parking.
Does 117 Hunt Street, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Hunt Street, #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Hunt Street, #2 have a pool?
No, 117 Hunt Street, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 117 Hunt Street, #2 have accessible units?
No, 117 Hunt Street, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Hunt Street, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Hunt Street, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4202 Stanford St
4202 Stanford Street
Houston, TX 77006
201 Emerson
201 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
Eagles Landing
11700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77034
Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St
Houston, TX 77098
Terra at Piney Point
8787 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Pearl Midlane River Oaks
2121 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston