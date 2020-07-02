All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11651 Southlake Drive

11651 Southlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11651 Southlake Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location! Beautiful townhome 2 bedroom that can be use as 3 bedroom with 2.5 Bath and a loft game room is on a corner lot with no right side or back neighbors with easy access to Beltway 8, I-10, Hwy 59, and the Westpark Tollway. Flowing Floor plan with high ceilings, a secluded master, large private patio, lots of storage, Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, modern cabinetry, glass tile back splash, breakfast bar & plenty of natural light. Great recreational facilities. Come and see your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11651 Southlake Drive have any available units?
11651 Southlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11651 Southlake Drive have?
Some of 11651 Southlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11651 Southlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11651 Southlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11651 Southlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11651 Southlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11651 Southlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11651 Southlake Drive offers parking.
Does 11651 Southlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11651 Southlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11651 Southlake Drive have a pool?
No, 11651 Southlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11651 Southlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 11651 Southlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11651 Southlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11651 Southlake Drive has units with dishwashers.

