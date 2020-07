Amenities

dishwasher new construction microwave range

Single story home located in The Walraven community. From a stucco exterior to a custom concrete flooring, 11611 Walraven offers new construction finishes for a leasing term. Property consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, farmhouse sink in the kitchen area and an ample amount of space in the outdoor area. Call for your private tour!