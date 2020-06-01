All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 115 Hunt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
115 Hunt Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

115 Hunt Street

115 Hunt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 Hunt Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
First-floor fresh, light bright and located ground level of the duplex. 1 Bed, 1 bath is ideal for couples or individuals who enjoy bike trail access, great coffee, and world-class church architecture. Controlled gate access for off-street parking. All recently remodeled with oversized stainless steel sink, Gas Stove and Range. Walk to Xela coffee shop, Voodoo Queen, Light Rail, Headquarters. To schedule a showing & or apply, go to: https://eastwoodmgmt.managebuilding.com/ $35 Application Fee. 1 month Deposit. Tenant pays for $150 for all bills included.
Fully remodeled duplexcellent oasis designed by local studio twoCatz, in quiet yet super convenient East End location. Controlled gate access for off-street parking gives way to the enormous lush yard that provides plenty of room to spread out. Walk to coffee at Xela on the Hike n' Bike, drinks at Voodoo Queen, connect on Metro Rail, and work at Headquarters. The perfect space to call home and enjoy East End Easy Living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Hunt Street have any available units?
115 Hunt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Hunt Street have?
Some of 115 Hunt Street's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Hunt Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 Hunt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Hunt Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 Hunt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 115 Hunt Street offer parking?
Yes, 115 Hunt Street offers parking.
Does 115 Hunt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Hunt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Hunt Street have a pool?
No, 115 Hunt Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 Hunt Street have accessible units?
No, 115 Hunt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Hunt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Hunt Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road
Houston, TX 77049
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd
Houston, TX 77072
Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
1414 Texas Downtown
1414 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77099

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston