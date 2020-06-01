115 Hunt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking internet access

First-floor fresh, light bright and located ground level of the duplex. 1 Bed, 1 bath is ideal for couples or individuals who enjoy bike trail access, great coffee, and world-class church architecture. Controlled gate access for off-street parking. All recently remodeled with oversized stainless steel sink, Gas Stove and Range. Walk to Xela coffee shop, Voodoo Queen, Light Rail, Headquarters. To schedule a showing & or apply, go to: https://eastwoodmgmt.managebuilding.com/ $35 Application Fee. 1 month Deposit. Tenant pays for $150 for all bills included.

Fully remodeled duplexcellent oasis designed by local studio twoCatz, in quiet yet super convenient East End location. Controlled gate access for off-street parking gives way to the enormous lush yard that provides plenty of room to spread out. Walk to coffee at Xela on the Hike n' Bike, drinks at Voodoo Queen, connect on Metro Rail, and work at Headquarters. The perfect space to call home and enjoy East End Easy Living.