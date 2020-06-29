11418 Braewick Drive

Amenities

One of the flagships for the area- above and beyond your ordinary remodel- a real must see especially if you are looking for 4 bedrooms. Newly raised elevation out of the flood plain so you can buy with confidence. Completely redesigned feels and looks new with higher ceilings(9') and open living room to the kitchen plus all the other amenities you want: new appliances, counter-tops, cabinets, wood floors, trim, windows and so much more. Do yourself a favor an call for your own private showing today!