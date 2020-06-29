All apartments in Houston
11418 Braewick Drive

11418 Braewick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11418 Braewick Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the flagships for the area- above and beyond your ordinary remodel- a real must see especially if you are looking for 4 bedrooms. Newly raised elevation out of the flood plain so you can buy with confidence. Completely redesigned feels and looks new with higher ceilings(9') and open living room to the kitchen plus all the other amenities you want: new appliances, counter-tops, cabinets, wood floors, trim, windows and so much more. Do yourself a favor an call for your own private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11418 Braewick Drive have any available units?
11418 Braewick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11418 Braewick Drive have?
Some of 11418 Braewick Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11418 Braewick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11418 Braewick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11418 Braewick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11418 Braewick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11418 Braewick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11418 Braewick Drive offers parking.
Does 11418 Braewick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11418 Braewick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11418 Braewick Drive have a pool?
No, 11418 Braewick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11418 Braewick Drive have accessible units?
No, 11418 Braewick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11418 Braewick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11418 Braewick Drive has units with dishwashers.

