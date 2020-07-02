11407 Noblewood Crest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL traditional home situated on a sprawling corner lot on the 3rd green at Royal Oaks Country Club. Extensive landscape, inviting foyer,wood flr, incredible golf course views from almost every room in the house, master suite down w/ spa like bathroom, spacious formal living & dining area, open family room w/ lots of natural light, generous kitchen w/ plenty of serving space, expansive backyard offering outstanding golf course views, side load garage w/ extra parking. Will be vacant and ready to occupy the first week of May.