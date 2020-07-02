All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

11407 Noblewood Crest Lane

11407 Noblewood Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11407 Noblewood Crest Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL traditional home situated on a sprawling corner lot on the 3rd green at Royal Oaks Country Club. Extensive landscape, inviting foyer,wood flr, incredible golf course views from almost every room in the house, master suite down w/ spa like bathroom, spacious formal living & dining area, open family room w/ lots of natural light, generous kitchen w/ plenty of serving space, expansive backyard offering outstanding golf course views, side load garage w/ extra parking. Will be vacant and ready to occupy the first week of May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane have any available units?
11407 Noblewood Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane have?
Some of 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11407 Noblewood Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane have a pool?
No, 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11407 Noblewood Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.

