11315 Main St

Amenities
Beautiful tri-level townhome minutes from it all in a gated community. Everything is included. Full stainless steel appliance package including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave and full size stacked washer and dryer. Real Hardwood in living/dining/kitchen. Porcelain countertops in kitchen! Jetted tub in master with frameless shower, 2'' wood blinds, Large walk-in closet. Water and trash included! - available for immediate move in. **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify! !! Apply here https://www.rhris.com/applyNowV3/ApplyNowV3.cfm?MgmtCoIDParm=386&siteid=22279A