Houston, TX
11315 Main St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 9:37 PM

11315 Main St

11315 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

11315 Main Street, Houston, TX 77025
South Main

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful tri-level townhome minutes from it all in a gated community. Everything is included. Full stainless steel appliance package including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave and full size stacked washer and dryer. Real Hardwood in living/dining/kitchen. Porcelain countertops in kitchen! Jetted tub in master with frameless shower, 2'' wood blinds, Large walk-in closet. Water and trash included! - available for immediate move in. **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify! !! Apply here https://www.rhris.com/applyNowV3/ApplyNowV3.cfm?MgmtCoIDParm=386&siteid=22279A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11315 Main St have any available units?
11315 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11315 Main St have?
Some of 11315 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11315 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
11315 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11315 Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11315 Main St is pet friendly.
Does 11315 Main St offer parking?
No, 11315 Main St does not offer parking.
Does 11315 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11315 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11315 Main St have a pool?
No, 11315 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 11315 Main St have accessible units?
No, 11315 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 11315 Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11315 Main St has units with dishwashers.

