11302 Sagehill Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Welcome to 11302 Sagehill! This gorgeously renovated 3bed/2ba is a true gem. With granite countertops, new flooring, a roomy open floor plan, and brand new appliances, you won't have to look any further for your next home! Each room is sizable with large enough closets to ensure everyone would be satisfied. With easy access to the freeways, the prime location of this home will make commutes to all sides of the city as easy as possible. You just have to see the home for yourself. Schedule a showing with us today!