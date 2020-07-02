113 W 13th St

Amenities

Located in the heart of the Houston Heights, this New Orleans style Victorian with a center courtyard has fantastic millwork and hardwood floors throughout. Secondary exterior back green space with synthetic turf and a pergola. High Ceilings on both floors. Kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinets, custom built pantry, a Breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless appliances .... truly a kitchen any home chef would love! Centrally located in the Heights, only 1/2 block from the boulevard and 6 blocks to the ever popular shopping and restaurant district. Fast access to major freeways and downtown.