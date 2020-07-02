All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:51 PM

113 W 13th St

113 West 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

113 West 13th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!
Located in the heart of the Houston Heights, this New Orleans style Victorian with a center courtyard has fantastic millwork and hardwood floors throughout. Secondary exterior back green space with synthetic turf and a pergola. High Ceilings on both floors. Kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinets, custom built pantry, a Breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless appliances .... truly a kitchen any home chef would love! Centrally located in the Heights, only 1/2 block from the boulevard and 6 blocks to the ever popular shopping and restaurant district. Fast access to major freeways and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 W 13th St have any available units?
113 W 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 W 13th St have?
Some of 113 W 13th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 W 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
113 W 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 W 13th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 W 13th St is pet friendly.
Does 113 W 13th St offer parking?
No, 113 W 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 113 W 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 W 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 W 13th St have a pool?
No, 113 W 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 113 W 13th St have accessible units?
No, 113 W 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 113 W 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 W 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.

