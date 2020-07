Amenities

Don't miss out on this large 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house. Home includes new flooring/interior paint, washer/dryer hookups, and spacious kitchen. Looking for a great tenant to care for it as their own! Please respond via email or send a text for an appointment request. Sorry, No evictions or recent felonies (10 years). Required total household income: $3,000.