112 North Hutcheson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction pet friendly

North Hutcheson Street, Houston, TX 77003 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW! & ApartmentKingdom.com, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 01/29/2019. Pets: allowed. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMMUNITY OF EADO SQUARE!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Easy access to Downtown, Galleria and Medical Center! Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood floors, Granite Countertops, 12' Ceilings, big windows. Water, trash pickup and yard maintenance included in lease. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided as a courtesy. Blocks from the rail station and bike trails. NOW LEASING!!! [ Published 1-Feb-19 / ID 2795186 ]