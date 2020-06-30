All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 112 Detering Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
112 Detering Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

112 Detering Street

112 Detering Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

112 Detering Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
Great Rice Military/Washington Corridor townhome available for immediate lease! Ideal setup for the work-from-home professional. Enjoy the privacy of the separation between the first-floor guest bedroom and flex spaces, second-floor living areas, and private third-floor Owner suite. Entry opens into the gorgeous second-floor combination living, dining, and kitchen spaces. A perfect setup for entertaining. A centered gas log fireplace separates living/dining areas, or setup for a quiet office/sitting area. The first floor maintains a great open concept with the guest bedroom flowing into the flexible office/bedroom space. Easy access through the beautifully landscaped patio, or via the garage. The spacious third-floor Primary/Owner Retreat offers privacy, a spa-like bath, dual vanities/closets/built-ins, and a beautiful terrace overlooking the patio below. A perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Detering Street have any available units?
112 Detering Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Detering Street have?
Some of 112 Detering Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Detering Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 Detering Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Detering Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 Detering Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 112 Detering Street offer parking?
Yes, 112 Detering Street offers parking.
Does 112 Detering Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Detering Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Detering Street have a pool?
No, 112 Detering Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 Detering Street have accessible units?
Yes, 112 Detering Street has accessible units.
Does 112 Detering Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Detering Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075
Carrington at Barker Cypress
7202 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Oaks of Westchase
2851 Wallingford Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Eagles Landing
11700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77034
WestEnd
2255 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
City Place
306 McGowen St
Houston, TX 77006
14220 at Park Row
14220 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston