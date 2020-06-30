112 Detering Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage hot tub

Great Rice Military/Washington Corridor townhome available for immediate lease! Ideal setup for the work-from-home professional. Enjoy the privacy of the separation between the first-floor guest bedroom and flex spaces, second-floor living areas, and private third-floor Owner suite. Entry opens into the gorgeous second-floor combination living, dining, and kitchen spaces. A perfect setup for entertaining. A centered gas log fireplace separates living/dining areas, or setup for a quiet office/sitting area. The first floor maintains a great open concept with the guest bedroom flowing into the flexible office/bedroom space. Easy access through the beautifully landscaped patio, or via the garage. The spacious third-floor Primary/Owner Retreat offers privacy, a spa-like bath, dual vanities/closets/built-ins, and a beautiful terrace overlooking the patio below. A perfect place to call home!