1118 Autrey St

Amenities
Unique 1930s loft in Museum District / Medical Center by owner
Vintage Apt in 1930s fourplex, in quiet residential neighborhood in the heard of The Museum District. Completely restored to its past glory, with all new appliances, plumbing, kitchen, central air & heat. Lots of light and mature trees. Wooden Floors / Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Large Refrigerator, granite countertop, Washer/Dryer / Large Closets / Assigned Covered Parking / city views. Walking distance to trendy restaurants, art galleries, museums, Rice University, Medical Center, and St. Thomas University.
