All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1118 Autrey St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1118 Autrey St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1118 Autrey St

1118 Autrey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
The Museum District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1118 Autrey Street, Houston, TX 77006
The Museum District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unique 1930s loft in Museum District / Medical Center by owner

Vintage Apt in 1930s fourplex, in quiet residential neighborhood in the heard of The Museum District. Completely restored to its past glory, with all new appliances, plumbing, kitchen, central air & heat. Lots of light and mature trees. Wooden Floors / Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Large Refrigerator, granite countertop, Washer/Dryer / Large Closets / Assigned Covered Parking / city views. Walking distance to trendy restaurants, art galleries, museums, Rice University, Medical Center, and St. Thomas University.

More Pictures at Photo Sharing Site : Slickpic

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Autrey St have any available units?
1118 Autrey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Autrey St have?
Some of 1118 Autrey St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Autrey St currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Autrey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Autrey St pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Autrey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1118 Autrey St offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Autrey St offers parking.
Does 1118 Autrey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 Autrey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Autrey St have a pool?
No, 1118 Autrey St does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Autrey St have accessible units?
No, 1118 Autrey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Autrey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 Autrey St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Midtown
3101 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
IMT Uptown Post Oak
1111 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
Plaza at the Medical Center
2700 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street
Houston, TX 77044

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston