1118 Autrey St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unique 1930s loft in Museum District / Medical Center by owner



Vintage Apt in 1930s fourplex, in quiet residential neighborhood in the heard of The Museum District. Completely restored to its past glory, with all new appliances, plumbing, kitchen, central air & heat. Lots of light and mature trees. Wooden Floors / Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Large Refrigerator, granite countertop, Washer/Dryer / Large Closets / Assigned Covered Parking / city views. Walking distance to trendy restaurants, art galleries, museums, Rice University, Medical Center, and St. Thomas University.



