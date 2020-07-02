1115 Cottage Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Gorgeous and Remodeled 3-Bedroom Home with two separate living areas. Home is nestled on quiet street in sought-after Shepherd Park Terrace neighborhood, Oak Forest area! Convenient Location close to ALL inner loop activity, and only 1 mile from LA Fitness, Kroger, Starbucks, Massage Envy, Plonk Wine Bar, Petrol Station, Local Restaurants, and near the new Whole Foods 365! Home offers separate living spaces, large bedrooms & walk-in closets, granite counters, a spacious back yard and garage w/ extra workshop space!