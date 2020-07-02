11131 Vista Norte Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Leasing Special: $0 application fee if you apply today! This home allows self-guided tours 7 days per week. Everything new! In the kitchen find new appliances, freshly painted cabinets, new granite counters, new sink and new hardware. The bathrooms have been refinished and feature new counters. New flooring, fresh paint, and new blinds throughout. New water heater, new roof, new back fence. This home is full of updated fixtures! AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=f23a7ea5-4faa-449f-a8d6-0bdf5121d8bf&source=Rently



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.