All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11131 Vista Norte Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11131 Vista Norte Court
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:53 PM

11131 Vista Norte Court

11131 Vista Norte Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Northside - Northline
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11131 Vista Norte Court, Houston, TX 77076
Northside - Northline

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leasing Special: $0 application fee if you apply today! This home allows self-guided tours 7 days per week. Everything new! In the kitchen find new appliances, freshly painted cabinets, new granite counters, new sink and new hardware. The bathrooms have been refinished and feature new counters. New flooring, fresh paint, and new blinds throughout. New water heater, new roof, new back fence. This home is full of updated fixtures! AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=f23a7ea5-4faa-449f-a8d6-0bdf5121d8bf&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11131 Vista Norte Court have any available units?
11131 Vista Norte Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11131 Vista Norte Court currently offering any rent specials?
11131 Vista Norte Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11131 Vista Norte Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11131 Vista Norte Court is pet friendly.
Does 11131 Vista Norte Court offer parking?
No, 11131 Vista Norte Court does not offer parking.
Does 11131 Vista Norte Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11131 Vista Norte Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11131 Vista Norte Court have a pool?
No, 11131 Vista Norte Court does not have a pool.
Does 11131 Vista Norte Court have accessible units?
No, 11131 Vista Norte Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11131 Vista Norte Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11131 Vista Norte Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11131 Vista Norte Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11131 Vista Norte Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezzo Kirby Med Center
7600 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
Sterling Point
6601 Dunlap St
Houston, TX 77081
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Palms on Westheimer
6425 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
The Sovereign at Regent Square
3233 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77053

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston