11111 Valley Kings Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Awesome Townhouse, with many upgrades. This townhome has fresh paint and lovely fresh clean feel inside. Laminate flooring shines as you walk into home, with staircase upon entry. Walk into the combo living and dining area, with great sunlight and windows for natural lighting. There is an area upstairs that can be used for small office, desk area. All bedrooms upstairs. Laminate flooring throughout home, with no carpet. Double sinks in main bathroom, and master bath. Master bath has sitting/ tub, shower combo. Nicely updated/ clean feeling inside. Backyard is privacy, with covered patio, great for entertaining. No neighbors overlooking.