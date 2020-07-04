All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1110 Kildare Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1110 Kildare Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

1110 Kildare Drive

1110 Kildare Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1110 Kildare Drive, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brick home in Houston available to rent! Brand new carpet in all three bedrooms. Tile throughout living areas and in extra room. Refrigerator and two microwaves included. Sunken Living room with high ceiling and fireplace feature. Extended covered patio in spacious backyard. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Kildare Drive have any available units?
1110 Kildare Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Kildare Drive have?
Some of 1110 Kildare Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Kildare Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Kildare Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Kildare Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Kildare Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1110 Kildare Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Kildare Drive offers parking.
Does 1110 Kildare Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Kildare Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Kildare Drive have a pool?
No, 1110 Kildare Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Kildare Drive have accessible units?
No, 1110 Kildare Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Kildare Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Kildare Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

425 Emerson
425 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive
Houston, TX 77025
Tinsley on the Park
919 Gillette St
Houston, TX 77019
Linda Vista Apartment Homes
5500 De Soto St
Houston, TX 77091
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Memorial Towers
5400 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Virage
100 Detering St
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston