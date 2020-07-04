1110 Kildare Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brick home in Houston available to rent! Brand new carpet in all three bedrooms. Tile throughout living areas and in extra room. Refrigerator and two microwaves included. Sunken Living room with high ceiling and fireplace feature. Extended covered patio in spacious backyard. Make your appointment today!