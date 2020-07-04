1110 Kildare Drive, Houston, TX 77047 Central Southwest
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brick home in Houston available to rent! Brand new carpet in all three bedrooms. Tile throughout living areas and in extra room. Refrigerator and two microwaves included. Sunken Living room with high ceiling and fireplace feature. Extended covered patio in spacious backyard. Make your appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1110 Kildare Drive have any available units?
1110 Kildare Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Kildare Drive have?
Some of 1110 Kildare Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Kildare Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Kildare Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.