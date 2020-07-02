All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11031 Bellbrook Dr
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:04 AM

11031 Bellbrook Dr

11031 Bellbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11031 Bellbrook Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent Fully Upgraded 3/2 Home Located Near Beltway 8 - Look no more!! This darling patio home has tons of recent updates: new roof, renovated electrical system, updated plumbing (PEX plumbing and MANABLOC control manifold), full HVAC system, double pane windows and more! Not only will your utilities be low, but you'll also love your amenities as well.
Enjoy a beautiful front entrance to living room with high ceilings and plenty of windows giving an airy, open-space feel. Kitchen layout with center island provides functionality as well as modern look. High class granite countertops have been installed throughout the kitchen and bathrooms! This house has NEVER flooded.

(RLNE4892550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11031 Bellbrook Dr have any available units?
11031 Bellbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11031 Bellbrook Dr have?
Some of 11031 Bellbrook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11031 Bellbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11031 Bellbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11031 Bellbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11031 Bellbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11031 Bellbrook Dr offer parking?
No, 11031 Bellbrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11031 Bellbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11031 Bellbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11031 Bellbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 11031 Bellbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11031 Bellbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 11031 Bellbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11031 Bellbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11031 Bellbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

