11031 Bellbrook Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Excellent Fully Upgraded 3/2 Home Located Near Beltway 8 - Look no more!! This darling patio home has tons of recent updates: new roof, renovated electrical system, updated plumbing (PEX plumbing and MANABLOC control manifold), full HVAC system, double pane windows and more! Not only will your utilities be low, but you'll also love your amenities as well.

Enjoy a beautiful front entrance to living room with high ceilings and plenty of windows giving an airy, open-space feel. Kitchen layout with center island provides functionality as well as modern look. High class granite countertops have been installed throughout the kitchen and bathrooms! This house has NEVER flooded.



(RLNE4892550)