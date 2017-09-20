All apartments in Houston
11010 Holly Springs Drive

Location

11010 Holly Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious home at a fantastic location! 11010 Holly Springs brings you proximity to Energy Corridor, Buffalo Bayou jogging trail and to Houston's finest shopping and dining areas! Savor a home, where you can bask in an abundance of natural light streaming from beautiful large windows. The open concept floor plan allows you to organize your home according to your preference. The immense high ceilings create an airy and bright atmosphere. With a fireplace set against a floor-to-ceiling brick wall in the living area, entertaining guests here will be perfect! 3 large bedrooms are found upstairs while the opulent master suite are found on the first floor. Plus, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances adorn the lovely kitchen! A relaxing patio becomes a haven for entertaining as well. At the huge pool-sized yard, you can celebrate occasions, hold picnics & barbecues with friends and family! At 11010 Holly Springs, life can be wonderful!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11010 Holly Springs Drive have any available units?
11010 Holly Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11010 Holly Springs Drive have?
Some of 11010 Holly Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11010 Holly Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11010 Holly Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11010 Holly Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11010 Holly Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11010 Holly Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11010 Holly Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 11010 Holly Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11010 Holly Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11010 Holly Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11010 Holly Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 11010 Holly Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 11010 Holly Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11010 Holly Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11010 Holly Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

