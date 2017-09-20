11010 Holly Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spacious home at a fantastic location! 11010 Holly Springs brings you proximity to Energy Corridor, Buffalo Bayou jogging trail and to Houston's finest shopping and dining areas! Savor a home, where you can bask in an abundance of natural light streaming from beautiful large windows. The open concept floor plan allows you to organize your home according to your preference. The immense high ceilings create an airy and bright atmosphere. With a fireplace set against a floor-to-ceiling brick wall in the living area, entertaining guests here will be perfect! 3 large bedrooms are found upstairs while the opulent master suite are found on the first floor. Plus, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances adorn the lovely kitchen! A relaxing patio becomes a haven for entertaining as well. At the huge pool-sized yard, you can celebrate occasions, hold picnics & barbecues with friends and family! At 11010 Holly Springs, life can be wonderful!