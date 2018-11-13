Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11000 Kinghurst St.
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11000 Kinghurst St
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:06 AM
1 of 1
11000 Kinghurst St
11000 Kinghurst Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11000 Kinghurst Street, Houston, TX 77099
Alief
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 1 and 1/2 bedrooms with large in living area, Close to school, Hwy 59 and beltway 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11000 Kinghurst St have any available units?
11000 Kinghurst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11000 Kinghurst St have?
Some of 11000 Kinghurst St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11000 Kinghurst St currently offering any rent specials?
11000 Kinghurst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11000 Kinghurst St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11000 Kinghurst St is pet friendly.
Does 11000 Kinghurst St offer parking?
No, 11000 Kinghurst St does not offer parking.
Does 11000 Kinghurst St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11000 Kinghurst St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11000 Kinghurst St have a pool?
No, 11000 Kinghurst St does not have a pool.
Does 11000 Kinghurst St have accessible units?
No, 11000 Kinghurst St does not have accessible units.
Does 11000 Kinghurst St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11000 Kinghurst St has units with dishwashers.
