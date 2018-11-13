All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 2 2019

11000 Kinghurst St

11000 Kinghurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

11000 Kinghurst Street, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 1 and 1/2 bedrooms with large in living area, Close to school, Hwy 59 and beltway 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

