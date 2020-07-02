1100 Richmond Avenue

Amenities

Located in the vibrant Montrose/Musuem District enjoy the best of Houston's restaurants, night life, museums & shopping just outside your door. This brick townhome offers spacious light filled rooms with soaring ceilings and the multi-level design adds to the contemporary feel. Updated kitchen & baths. Three bedrooms. Two & one half baths. No carpet in the home. Wood burning fireplace. Granite counter tops. This gated 12 unit community is within walking distance of St. Thomas U, The Menil Collection & The Rothko Chapel. Zoned to some of Houston's best public schools. Convenient commutes to Texas Medical Center, Downtown & Greenway Plaza. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Inner Loop living at its best!