All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1100 Richmond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1100 Richmond Avenue
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:04 PM

1100 Richmond Avenue

1100 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1100 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in the vibrant Montrose/Musuem District enjoy the best of Houston's restaurants, night life, museums & shopping just outside your door. This brick townhome offers spacious light filled rooms with soaring ceilings and the multi-level design adds to the contemporary feel. Updated kitchen & baths. Three bedrooms. Two & one half baths. No carpet in the home. Wood burning fireplace. Granite counter tops. This gated 12 unit community is within walking distance of St. Thomas U, The Menil Collection & The Rothko Chapel. Zoned to some of Houston's best public schools. Convenient commutes to Texas Medical Center, Downtown & Greenway Plaza. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Inner Loop living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
1100 Richmond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 Richmond Avenue have?
Some of 1100 Richmond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Richmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Richmond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1100 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
No, 1100 Richmond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1100 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Richmond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 1100 Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1100 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Richmond Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aris Market Square
409 Travis St
Houston, TX 77002
The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
Palms on Westheimer
6425 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Costa Ibiza
17217 Hafer Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Cashel Springs
14222 Wunderlich Dr
Houston, TX 77069
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston