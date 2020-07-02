All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10934 W Dunvegan Way

10934 Dunvegan Way · No Longer Available
Location

10934 Dunvegan Way, Houston, TX 77013
Northshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Songwood subdivision. 4 bedroom home with lots of custom touches throughout. Formal dining room and Den welcome you, all tiled floors with nice floor accents, designer's kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast nook and bkfst bar for entertainment., gas stove. Refrigerator and W&D included. Walk in pantry, metal rod banisters and newer carpet for the three bedrooms upstairs. Luxurious 5 piece master bath adjoins the master level that is on main level. Walk in closets and storage galore, In back a covered porch perfect for entertaining. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10934 W Dunvegan Way have any available units?
10934 W Dunvegan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10934 W Dunvegan Way have?
Some of 10934 W Dunvegan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10934 W Dunvegan Way currently offering any rent specials?
10934 W Dunvegan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10934 W Dunvegan Way pet-friendly?
No, 10934 W Dunvegan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10934 W Dunvegan Way offer parking?
Yes, 10934 W Dunvegan Way offers parking.
Does 10934 W Dunvegan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10934 W Dunvegan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10934 W Dunvegan Way have a pool?
No, 10934 W Dunvegan Way does not have a pool.
Does 10934 W Dunvegan Way have accessible units?
No, 10934 W Dunvegan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10934 W Dunvegan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10934 W Dunvegan Way has units with dishwashers.

