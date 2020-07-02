10934 W Dunvegan Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Songwood subdivision. 4 bedroom home with lots of custom touches throughout. Formal dining room and Den welcome you, all tiled floors with nice floor accents, designer's kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast nook and bkfst bar for entertainment., gas stove. Refrigerator and W&D included. Walk in pantry, metal rod banisters and newer carpet for the three bedrooms upstairs. Luxurious 5 piece master bath adjoins the master level that is on main level. Walk in closets and storage galore, In back a covered porch perfect for entertaining. A must see!