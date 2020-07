Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Beautiful just renovated One Bedroom Unit with wood floor , nice Kitchen and Chimney, outside Patio with under roof one private Parking spot, in a very convenient Location one block from Westheimer and 3 block from Beltway 8, one block from Shopping Center with Target Ross Whole Food Jason Deli, Torchi tacos and many other Restaurants and Stores. Call me to schedule an appointment

Also I have available a Studio with Bedroom on second floor very low rent, Call me same telephone