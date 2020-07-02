10837 Sandpiper Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Excellent Location for Completely Remodeled 3/2.5 Townhouse in Gated Complex - You'll won't want to miss two stories of home while living in between I-69, Beltway 8, I-610, and Hwy 90. In a gated complex, park in piece while enjoying the clubhouse and community pool. At your home, you'll have a private courtyard, storage shed, a full size living room, kitchen, and dining room. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms with plenty of breathing room, Jack and Jill sinks and walk in closets for the master. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and the first floor is entirely built with an open air concept.



Come book your showing before this newly remodeled home is taken!



(RLNE4961975)