10837 Sandpiper Dr
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

10837 Sandpiper Dr

10837 Sandpiper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10837 Sandpiper Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent Location for Completely Remodeled 3/2.5 Townhouse in Gated Complex - You'll won't want to miss two stories of home while living in between I-69, Beltway 8, I-610, and Hwy 90. In a gated complex, park in piece while enjoying the clubhouse and community pool. At your home, you'll have a private courtyard, storage shed, a full size living room, kitchen, and dining room. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms with plenty of breathing room, Jack and Jill sinks and walk in closets for the master. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and the first floor is entirely built with an open air concept.

Come book your showing before this newly remodeled home is taken!

(RLNE4961975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10837 Sandpiper Dr have any available units?
10837 Sandpiper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10837 Sandpiper Dr have?
Some of 10837 Sandpiper Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10837 Sandpiper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10837 Sandpiper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10837 Sandpiper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10837 Sandpiper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10837 Sandpiper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10837 Sandpiper Dr offers parking.
Does 10837 Sandpiper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10837 Sandpiper Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10837 Sandpiper Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10837 Sandpiper Dr has a pool.
Does 10837 Sandpiper Dr have accessible units?
No, 10837 Sandpiper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10837 Sandpiper Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10837 Sandpiper Dr has units with dishwashers.

