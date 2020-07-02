All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10837 Sandpiper Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10837 Sandpiper Dr
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:17 AM

10837 Sandpiper Dr

10837 Sandpiper Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Fondren Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10837 Sandpiper Dr, Houston, TX 77096
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent Location for Completely Remodeled 3/2.5 Townhouse in Gated Complex - You'll won't want to miss two stories of home while living in between I-69, Beltway 8, I-610, and Hwy 90. In a gated complex, park in piece while enjoying the clubhouse and community pool. At your home, you'll have a private courtyard, storage shed, a full size living room, kitchen, and dining room. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms with plenty of breathing room, Jack and Jill sinks and walk in closets for the master. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and the first floor is entirely built with an open air concept.

Come book your showing before this newly remodeled home is taken!

(RLNE4961975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10837 Sandpiper Dr have any available units?
10837 Sandpiper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10837 Sandpiper Dr have?
Some of 10837 Sandpiper Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10837 Sandpiper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10837 Sandpiper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10837 Sandpiper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10837 Sandpiper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10837 Sandpiper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10837 Sandpiper Dr offers parking.
Does 10837 Sandpiper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10837 Sandpiper Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10837 Sandpiper Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10837 Sandpiper Dr has a pool.
Does 10837 Sandpiper Dr have accessible units?
No, 10837 Sandpiper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10837 Sandpiper Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10837 Sandpiper Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk
Houston, TX 77079
Park at West Creek
2350 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
1711 Caroline Apartments
1711 Caroline Ave
Houston, TX 77002
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Crescent at CityView
1100 Langwick Dr
Houston, TX 77060
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77043
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX 77024

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston