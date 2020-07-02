10831 Shannon Mills Lane

Amenities
Amazing upgraded 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Durham Park Subdivision. Pasadena ISD. A great taircase upon entry way, and leads in to a grand fully carpeted living room, and tiled kitchen and breakfast area. The open style kitchen is fully upgraded with Dark cabinets, granite countertops, and a huge island great for entertaining and cooking. Stainless steel appliances. Hanging light fixtures, creating a sophisticated feel. Upstairs has all bedrooms and upgraded bathrooms. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!