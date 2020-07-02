All apartments in Houston
10831 Shannon Mills Lane

10831 Shannon Mills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10831 Shannon Mills Lane, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Amazing upgraded 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Durham Park Subdivision. Pasadena ISD. A great taircase upon entry way, and leads in to a grand fully carpeted living room, and tiled kitchen and breakfast area. The open style kitchen is fully upgraded with Dark cabinets, granite countertops, and a huge island great for entertaining and cooking. Stainless steel appliances. Hanging light fixtures, creating a sophisticated feel. Upstairs has all bedrooms and upgraded bathrooms. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10831 Shannon Mills Lane have any available units?
10831 Shannon Mills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10831 Shannon Mills Lane have?
Some of 10831 Shannon Mills Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10831 Shannon Mills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10831 Shannon Mills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10831 Shannon Mills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10831 Shannon Mills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10831 Shannon Mills Lane offer parking?
No, 10831 Shannon Mills Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10831 Shannon Mills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10831 Shannon Mills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10831 Shannon Mills Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10831 Shannon Mills Lane has a pool.
Does 10831 Shannon Mills Lane have accessible units?
No, 10831 Shannon Mills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10831 Shannon Mills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10831 Shannon Mills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

