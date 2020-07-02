10831 Shannon Mills Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

Amazing upgraded 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Durham Park Subdivision. Pasadena ISD. A great taircase upon entry way, and leads in to a grand fully carpeted living room, and tiled kitchen and breakfast area. The open style kitchen is fully upgraded with Dark cabinets, granite countertops, and a huge island great for entertaining and cooking. Stainless steel appliances. Hanging light fixtures, creating a sophisticated feel. Upstairs has all bedrooms and upgraded bathrooms. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!