10815 Sageleaf Lane

All Updated, beautifully completely renovated 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Open spacious floorplan, as the garage has been added to the living space of the home. New paint, and new laminate wood flooring. kitchen has amazing updates, with granite countertops, and fully mosaic tiled backsplash, double door fridge/ freezer bottom, stainless steel appliances. Fireplace in living room. All windows have faux wood blinds. Main bathroom is fully updated, with a full mosaic tiled wall, capturing a beautiful accent wall. Backyard is great for entertaining, and has a large newly refinished wood deck, and also lots of grassy areas. This home will not last! *Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.