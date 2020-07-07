All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 11 2020 at 2:14 AM

10815 Sageleaf Lane

10815 Sageleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10815 Sageleaf Lane, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
All Updated, beautifully completely renovated 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Open spacious floorplan, as the garage has been added to the living space of the home. New paint, and new laminate wood flooring. kitchen has amazing updates, with granite countertops, and fully mosaic tiled backsplash, double door fridge/ freezer bottom, stainless steel appliances. Fireplace in living room. All windows have faux wood blinds. Main bathroom is fully updated, with a full mosaic tiled wall, capturing a beautiful accent wall. Backyard is great for entertaining, and has a large newly refinished wood deck, and also lots of grassy areas. This home will not last! *Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10815 Sageleaf Lane have any available units?
10815 Sageleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10815 Sageleaf Lane have?
Some of 10815 Sageleaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10815 Sageleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10815 Sageleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10815 Sageleaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10815 Sageleaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10815 Sageleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10815 Sageleaf Lane offers parking.
Does 10815 Sageleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10815 Sageleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10815 Sageleaf Lane have a pool?
No, 10815 Sageleaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10815 Sageleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 10815 Sageleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10815 Sageleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10815 Sageleaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

