All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10802 Hoffer St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10802 Hoffer St.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

10802 Hoffer St.

10802 Hoffer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Southbelt - Ellington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10802 Hoffer Street, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Nicely 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home off of Fuqua. House is painted with neutral paint and has hard flooring surface throughout. Easy access to 45 and Beltway 8!

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4681833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10802 Hoffer St. have any available units?
10802 Hoffer St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 10802 Hoffer St. currently offering any rent specials?
10802 Hoffer St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10802 Hoffer St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10802 Hoffer St. is pet friendly.
Does 10802 Hoffer St. offer parking?
No, 10802 Hoffer St. does not offer parking.
Does 10802 Hoffer St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10802 Hoffer St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10802 Hoffer St. have a pool?
No, 10802 Hoffer St. does not have a pool.
Does 10802 Hoffer St. have accessible units?
No, 10802 Hoffer St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10802 Hoffer St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10802 Hoffer St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10802 Hoffer St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10802 Hoffer St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St
Houston, TX 77054
3800 Main
3800 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Reserve at Westwood
10225 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77036

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston