Last updated July 26 2019 at 8:54 AM

10630 Clearview Villa Pl

10630 Clearview Villa Way · No Longer Available
Location

10630 Clearview Villa Way, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
SO excited to introduce our beautiful home! Hear yourself say WOW when you enter this sanctuary!

NEW LUXURIOUS FURNITURE and NEWLY RENOVATED

MINIMUM 3 days rental. cleaning fee applies to all. Rates can vary depending on dates. Location shown on map is about a mile away for security reasons.

*Two-car garage.

*3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths
--Master bedroom has queen-size bed/dresser/set
--Second bedroom on ground level has queen-size bed
--Third room serves as an office as well with a convertible sofa that opens into a 3/4 full-size bed (good for an average responsible or two kids). Extra twin mattress and air-beds provided for additional sleeping space.

*Wood and tiled flooring

*Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances.

*Large size high-end washer-dryer. Two TVs incl 55 with cable.

*High speed wireless internet WIFI

*Gourmet equipped kitchen with microwave/oven, stove, dishwasher new dual coffee maker, blender...

*Master bath features double sinks, separate shower, GARDEN JACUZZI TUB, granite counters

*Balcony with patio furniture

*Adorable back yard to sit back and relax as well as nice GAS GRILL for barbecues!

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

*2 miles (5 mins) from Fannin South rail station park n ride

*Hospital district is 3 miles away.

*NRG Stadium (2 miles away)

*Museum District (5 miles away)

Also close to downtown and other main activity hubs such as
*George Brown Convention Center
*The Toyota Center, Minute Maid Park, BBVA Compass Bank Stadium.
*The Theater District
*University of Houston, Rice University.

And for shopping, chic areas of the Rice Village, Highland Village and Galleria Shopping centers. Also nearby Memorial Park, Greenway Plaza, Uptown Park, Montrose Area and many restaurants

Houses of worship nearby within 5 miles:
(friendly) All major denominations
(friendly) Congregation Beth Yeshurun.
(Islam) Almeda Masjid

Airports: Intercontinental (IAH) - 23 miles, Hobb

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10630 Clearview Villa Pl have any available units?
10630 Clearview Villa Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10630 Clearview Villa Pl have?
Some of 10630 Clearview Villa Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10630 Clearview Villa Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10630 Clearview Villa Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10630 Clearview Villa Pl pet-friendly?
No, 10630 Clearview Villa Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10630 Clearview Villa Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10630 Clearview Villa Pl offers parking.
Does 10630 Clearview Villa Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10630 Clearview Villa Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10630 Clearview Villa Pl have a pool?
No, 10630 Clearview Villa Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10630 Clearview Villa Pl have accessible units?
No, 10630 Clearview Villa Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10630 Clearview Villa Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10630 Clearview Villa Pl has units with dishwashers.

