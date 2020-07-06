10602 Kirklane Drive

Amenities

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home inside the Beltway with a ton of shopping centers around. This home has a spacious front and back yard. Tile throughout the house and carpet only in the bedrooms. Both restrooms are updated . The living room is the perfect size for entertainment wide and open into the kitchen. Hurry and make an appointment this one wont last long!