/
Houston, TX
/
10602 Kirklane Drive
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:35 AM

10602 Kirklane Drive

10602 Kirklane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10602 Kirklane Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home inside the Beltway with a ton of shopping centers around. This home has a spacious front and back yard. Tile throughout the house and carpet only in the bedrooms. Both restrooms are updated . The living room is the perfect size for entertainment wide and open into the kitchen. Hurry and make an appointment this one wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10602 Kirklane Drive have any available units?
10602 Kirklane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 10602 Kirklane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10602 Kirklane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10602 Kirklane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10602 Kirklane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10602 Kirklane Drive offer parking?
No, 10602 Kirklane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10602 Kirklane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10602 Kirklane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10602 Kirklane Drive have a pool?
No, 10602 Kirklane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10602 Kirklane Drive have accessible units?
No, 10602 Kirklane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10602 Kirklane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10602 Kirklane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10602 Kirklane Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10602 Kirklane Drive has units with air conditioning.

