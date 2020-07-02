All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1054 Augusta Drive

1054 Augusta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1054 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Light-filled, two-story townhome on a large corner lot! Gorgeous custom details include slab granite counters in kitchen and baths, double pane windows, plantation shutters, neutral color palette and all closets are cedar closets. Both baths feature over-sized showers enhanced with sleek frameless glass doors and slab granite surrounds. Marble floors throughout first level. Carpet and neutral painting June & Oct 2018. Sophisticated brass chandelier in dining room conveys with home. Wired for surround sound. Fenced patio with oversized two-car garage features a washer and dryer. Quiet neighborhood with two pools and two tennis courts. Close to Loop 610, shopping, restaurants. Zoned to Briargrove Elementary! Walk to YMCA on Augusta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 Augusta Drive have any available units?
1054 Augusta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 Augusta Drive have?
Some of 1054 Augusta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 Augusta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Augusta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Augusta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1054 Augusta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1054 Augusta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1054 Augusta Drive offers parking.
Does 1054 Augusta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1054 Augusta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Augusta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1054 Augusta Drive has a pool.
Does 1054 Augusta Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1054 Augusta Drive has accessible units.
Does 1054 Augusta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1054 Augusta Drive has units with dishwashers.

