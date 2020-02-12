All apartments in Houston
10529 Ney St
10529 Ney St

10529 Ney Street · No Longer Available
Location

10529 Ney Street, Houston, TX 77034
Edgebrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tucked away in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood, this home is Move-In Ready! 3 spacious bedrooms 1 full bath, large front/backyard space, attached single car garage, washer/dryer connections, along with all new flooring and paint. Don't Let This one Slip Away! *550+ credit score, no broken leases/evictions within 3 years, 3x the rent in gross income *Pets case by case basis***ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! Call listing agent today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10529 Ney St have any available units?
10529 Ney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10529 Ney St have?
Some of 10529 Ney St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10529 Ney St currently offering any rent specials?
10529 Ney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10529 Ney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10529 Ney St is pet friendly.
Does 10529 Ney St offer parking?
Yes, 10529 Ney St offers parking.
Does 10529 Ney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10529 Ney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10529 Ney St have a pool?
No, 10529 Ney St does not have a pool.
Does 10529 Ney St have accessible units?
No, 10529 Ney St does not have accessible units.
Does 10529 Ney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10529 Ney St does not have units with dishwashers.

