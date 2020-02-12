10529 Ney St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tucked away in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood, this home is Move-In Ready! 3 spacious bedrooms 1 full bath, large front/backyard space, attached single car garage, washer/dryer connections, along with all new flooring and paint. Don't Let This one Slip Away! *550+ credit score, no broken leases/evictions within 3 years, 3x the rent in gross income *Pets case by case basis***ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! Call listing agent today to schedule a tour!