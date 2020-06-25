10502 Willowisp Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Perfect location close to Galleria, med center and downtown. This move-in ready home has been stylishly updated and offers many extras. This home is deceptively spacious with its open floor plan. The large kitchen area offers plenty of storage and oversize breakfast counter. Covered back patio provides space to enjoy the outdoors. Conveniently located for quick access to 610. Nice corner location set away from the road. NEVER FLOODED! Ask about our no security deposit program.10$ maintenance fee.