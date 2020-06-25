All apartments in Houston
10502 Willowisp Drive
10502 Willowisp Drive

10502 Willowisp Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10502 Willowisp Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perfect location close to Galleria, med center and downtown. This move-in ready home has been stylishly updated and offers many extras. This home is deceptively spacious with its open floor plan. The large kitchen area offers plenty of storage and oversize breakfast counter. Covered back patio provides space to enjoy the outdoors. Conveniently located for quick access to 610. Nice corner location set away from the road. NEVER FLOODED! Ask about our no security deposit program.10$ maintenance fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10502 Willowisp Drive have any available units?
10502 Willowisp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 10502 Willowisp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10502 Willowisp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10502 Willowisp Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10502 Willowisp Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10502 Willowisp Drive offer parking?
No, 10502 Willowisp Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10502 Willowisp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10502 Willowisp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10502 Willowisp Drive have a pool?
No, 10502 Willowisp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10502 Willowisp Drive have accessible units?
No, 10502 Willowisp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10502 Willowisp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10502 Willowisp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10502 Willowisp Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10502 Willowisp Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

