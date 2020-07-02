1050 W 41st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WOW!!!!Come see this AWESOME house in Garden Oaks just completely renovated inside and out with custom upgrades!! Very well decorated, and renovated property! Wood flooring throughout the home with custom tile in the kitchen and breakfast area. Both Master and Quest bathrooms have custom tile, upgraded vanity and faucets, plus upgraded showers.. This home is EMACULATE inside and out!! There is a electric gate to the garage and the home is well landscaped all around. Great trees on this property also and the back has a large back patio for entertaining!!! Hurry to get because this one WILL NOT last long!!