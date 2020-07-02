All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1050 W 41st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1050 W 41st St
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:35 AM

1050 W 41st St

1050 West 41st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1050 West 41st Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW!!!!Come see this AWESOME house in Garden Oaks just completely renovated inside and out with custom upgrades!! Very well decorated, and renovated property! Wood flooring throughout the home with custom tile in the kitchen and breakfast area. Both Master and Quest bathrooms have custom tile, upgraded vanity and faucets, plus upgraded showers.. This home is EMACULATE inside and out!! There is a electric gate to the garage and the home is well landscaped all around. Great trees on this property also and the back has a large back patio for entertaining!!! Hurry to get because this one WILL NOT last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 W 41st St have any available units?
1050 W 41st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 W 41st St have?
Some of 1050 W 41st St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 W 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
1050 W 41st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 W 41st St pet-friendly?
No, 1050 W 41st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1050 W 41st St offer parking?
Yes, 1050 W 41st St offers parking.
Does 1050 W 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 W 41st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 W 41st St have a pool?
No, 1050 W 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 1050 W 41st St have accessible units?
No, 1050 W 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 W 41st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 W 41st St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at River Oaks
3121 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Post Oak at Woodway
99 N Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77024
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Memorial Towers
5400 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
The Millennium High Street
4410 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston