1037 Oxford Street

A really nice house for lease. The picture shows two front doors but this is one Unit. It was two but the extra front door was left during the remodel of the inside. Includes lawnmaint&water. Located in the Heart of the Heights. Big rooms for living and entertaining. Large porch. Updated kitchen & baths. Central a/c/heat. Beautiful big master bedroom with classic doors enjoined by master bath that has double sinks & a walk in shower. A large walk in closet & a study with a back entrance. New covered carport and 3x9 lockable storage closet. A tankless water heater for efficiency & never ending capacity. Great location with high grade updates. Occupied until end of Nov.and available Dec 1. Updated classic Heights bungalow offers central a/c, covered parking, wood floors beautiful appliances, and fabulous location.