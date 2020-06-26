All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1037 Oxford Street

1037 Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Oxford Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
A really nice house for lease. The picture shows two front doors but this is one Unit. It was two but the extra front door was left during the remodel of the inside. Includes lawnmaint&water. Located in the Heart of the Heights. Big rooms for living and entertaining. Large porch. Updated kitchen & baths. Central a/c/heat. Beautiful big master bedroom with classic doors enjoined by master bath that has double sinks & a walk in shower. A large walk in closet & a study with a back entrance. New covered carport and 3x9 lockable storage closet. A tankless water heater for efficiency & never ending capacity. Great location with high grade updates. Occupied until end of Nov.and available Dec 1. Updated classic Heights bungalow offers central a/c, covered parking, wood floors beautiful appliances, and fabulous location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Oxford Street have any available units?
1037 Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 Oxford Street have?
Some of 1037 Oxford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1037 Oxford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1037 Oxford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1037 Oxford Street offers parking.
Does 1037 Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 Oxford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 1037 Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1037 Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 1037 Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 Oxford Street has units with dishwashers.

