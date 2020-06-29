10338 Briar Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible pool tennis court

Welcome to this SPACIOUS UPDATED Gem! Located in the middle of EVERYTHING: Dining, Shopping, Parks, Entertainment, Freeway access, etc. This beautiful home features lots of custom updates such as custom cabinets with pull-out shelves and pull-out, built-in cutting boards; new windows, new carpet, newer wood look flooring, appliances, lights, and much more. The open floor plan lets you flow seamlessly from room to room with a generously sized master bedroom and ENORMOUS 2nd bedroom which is the size of 2 large rooms. Nestled This end unit only has neighbors on one side and is perfectly positioned in the heart of the community where it is sheltered from noise and traffic. Enjoy the onsite, Park, Tennis Courts & Pool. A short drive to City Centre, Galleria, or Downtown, you will enjoy the convenience and quiet living of this home.