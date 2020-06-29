All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

10338 Briar Forest Drive

10338 Briar Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10338 Briar Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
tennis court
Welcome to this SPACIOUS UPDATED Gem! Located in the middle of EVERYTHING: Dining, Shopping, Parks, Entertainment, Freeway access, etc. This beautiful home features lots of custom updates such as custom cabinets with pull-out shelves and pull-out, built-in cutting boards; new windows, new carpet, newer wood look flooring, appliances, lights, and much more. The open floor plan lets you flow seamlessly from room to room with a generously sized master bedroom and ENORMOUS 2nd bedroom which is the size of 2 large rooms. Nestled This end unit only has neighbors on one side and is perfectly positioned in the heart of the community where it is sheltered from noise and traffic. Enjoy the onsite, Park, Tennis Courts & Pool. A short drive to City Centre, Galleria, or Downtown, you will enjoy the convenience and quiet living of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10338 Briar Forest Drive have any available units?
10338 Briar Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10338 Briar Forest Drive have?
Some of 10338 Briar Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10338 Briar Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10338 Briar Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10338 Briar Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10338 Briar Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10338 Briar Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 10338 Briar Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10338 Briar Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10338 Briar Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10338 Briar Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10338 Briar Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 10338 Briar Forest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10338 Briar Forest Drive has accessible units.
Does 10338 Briar Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10338 Briar Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

