Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic opportunity located in the Spring Branch neighborhood! Super clean! This is a spacious home with a large master bedroom, walking closets, new carpet, recently replaced A/C system & a new roof to be installed! ALL appliances are new. Refrigerator is included! Never flooded! Good credit 600 & up.