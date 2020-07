Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave accessible

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Great curb appeal with nice size back yard for entertaining and space for kids to play. Freshly painted, new carpets in bedrooms and refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Desirable Spring Branch area and SBISD schools. Walking distances to elementary school. Close to Memorial City mall, City Center and Memorial City hospital complex. Easy access to both I-10 and Beltway 8 with entertainment venues, restaurants and shopping.