103 Hunt St. - 01

Welcome Home! Beautifully remodeled apartment located in the historic East End (EaDo). Tons of natural lighting can be found throughout. Apartment is well sized and contain plenty of closet space. The Metro Light Rail is 2 blocks away. Close to the original Ninfa's on Navigation, Voodoo Queen, Moontower Inn, and other trendy eateries. Hurry, this one's going to go quick! Close to UofH, Downtown, Med Center. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.

Originally built in 1947, this apartment building is a landmark of the historic personality the East End has become famous for. Conveniently located a stone's throw away from downtown Houston and right next to the Harrisburg Hike and Bike Trail, this 6 unit apartment community boasts a unique blend of big city amenities and small town tranquility.