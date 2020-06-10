All apartments in Houston
103 Hunt St. - 01

103 Hunt St · No Longer Available
Location

103 Hunt St, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Beautifully remodeled apartment located in the historic East End (EaDo). Tons of natural lighting can be found throughout. Apartment is well sized and contain plenty of closet space. The Metro Light Rail is 2 blocks away. Close to the original Ninfa's on Navigation, Voodoo Queen, Moontower Inn, and other trendy eateries. Hurry, this one's going to go quick! Close to UofH, Downtown, Med Center. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.
Originally built in 1947, this apartment building is a landmark of the historic personality the East End has become famous for. Conveniently located a stone's throw away from downtown Houston and right next to the Harrisburg Hike and Bike Trail, this 6 unit apartment community boasts a unique blend of big city amenities and small town tranquility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Hunt St. - 01 have any available units?
103 Hunt St. - 01 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 103 Hunt St. - 01 currently offering any rent specials?
103 Hunt St. - 01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Hunt St. - 01 pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Hunt St. - 01 is pet friendly.
Does 103 Hunt St. - 01 offer parking?
No, 103 Hunt St. - 01 does not offer parking.
Does 103 Hunt St. - 01 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Hunt St. - 01 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Hunt St. - 01 have a pool?
No, 103 Hunt St. - 01 does not have a pool.
Does 103 Hunt St. - 01 have accessible units?
No, 103 Hunt St. - 01 does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Hunt St. - 01 have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Hunt St. - 01 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Hunt St. - 01 have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Hunt St. - 01 does not have units with air conditioning.

