10269 S Gessner Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom townhome move-in-ready! In close proximity to Medical Center, NRG, Galleria and just minutes away from the interstate! Plenty of space for you and your guest to relax after a long day! Living room features a freestanding fireplace and a bar area for entertaining. The kitchen is already equipped with appliances needed and you will never be short of cabinetry space. You will also enjoy your 2 car garage and back patio that is completely fenced in and secure from unwelcome guest. Treat yourself to the comfort and serenity youve been looking for in this townhome that is like no other. Give us a call today to schedule your showing!