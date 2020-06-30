All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10269 S Gessner Road

10269 S Gessner Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10269 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom townhome move-in-ready! In close proximity to Medical Center, NRG, Galleria and just minutes away from the interstate! Plenty of space for you and your guest to relax after a long day! Living room features a freestanding fireplace and a bar area for entertaining. The kitchen is already equipped with appliances needed and you will never be short of cabinetry space. You will also enjoy your 2 car garage and back patio that is completely fenced in and secure from unwelcome guest. Treat yourself to the comfort and serenity youve been looking for in this townhome that is like no other. Give us a call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10269 S Gessner Road have any available units?
10269 S Gessner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10269 S Gessner Road have?
Some of 10269 S Gessner Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10269 S Gessner Road currently offering any rent specials?
10269 S Gessner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10269 S Gessner Road pet-friendly?
No, 10269 S Gessner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10269 S Gessner Road offer parking?
Yes, 10269 S Gessner Road offers parking.
Does 10269 S Gessner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10269 S Gessner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10269 S Gessner Road have a pool?
No, 10269 S Gessner Road does not have a pool.
Does 10269 S Gessner Road have accessible units?
Yes, 10269 S Gessner Road has accessible units.
Does 10269 S Gessner Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10269 S Gessner Road has units with dishwashers.

