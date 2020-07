Amenities

High and Dry from Imelda! This completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits in the heart of Meyerland. With beautiful wood-look tile throughout, this home is the entertainers dream and has a massive sun-room off the living room. Lush landscaping offers amazing privacy in this beautifully restored home. ***Landlord will purchase brand new washer, dryer and refrigerator for $100 more a month and once security deposit has been submitted***