10201 Chesterfield Dr
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:12 AM

10201 Chesterfield Dr

10201 Chesterfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10201 Chesterfield Drive, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
4 Bed 2 Bath close to med center - Property Id: 247161

This is a rare find with large 4 bedroom and 2 bath home! Easy access to Highway 288 and 610 Loop, great location located only about 15 minutes from the Medical center. Section 8 Approved. Must net 3x's rental amount in income. Pet friendly, with pet deposit. Carpet will be steam cleaned prior to move in, washer, dryer and refrigerator can stay if preferred. Home is vacant and ready for you to make it your own.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247161
Property Id 247161

(RLNE5653363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

