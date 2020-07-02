10201 Chesterfield Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

4 Bed 2 Bath close to med center - Property Id: 247161



This is a rare find with large 4 bedroom and 2 bath home! Easy access to Highway 288 and 610 Loop, great location located only about 15 minutes from the Medical center. Section 8 Approved. Must net 3x's rental amount in income. Pet friendly, with pet deposit. Carpet will be steam cleaned prior to move in, washer, dryer and refrigerator can stay if preferred. Home is vacant and ready for you to make it your own.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247161

Property Id 247161



(RLNE5653363)