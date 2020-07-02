All apartments in Houston
1020 E 37th Street
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:26 PM

1020 E 37th Street

1020 East 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1020 East 37th Street, Houston, TX 77018
Independence Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction home that has never been lived in close to the Heights with a HUGE BACKYARD! Home features, wood floors on the first floor, open living floor plan that is ideal for entertaining, stainless appliances like a GE convection oven and gas stove, lots of natural light, plus Fridge, Washer & Dryer included. Second floor with plush carpet, 2 guest rooms, and utility. Also located on the second floor is the master suite with soaring 10 ft ceilings, plush carpet, large master bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, spacious shower and very large L shaped closet (19x10) with built ins. Hurry this home wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 E 37th Street have any available units?
1020 E 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 E 37th Street have?
Some of 1020 E 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 E 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1020 E 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 E 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1020 E 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1020 E 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1020 E 37th Street offers parking.
Does 1020 E 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 E 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 E 37th Street have a pool?
No, 1020 E 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1020 E 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 1020 E 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 E 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 E 37th Street has units with dishwashers.

