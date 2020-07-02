1020 E 37th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New Construction home that has never been lived in close to the Heights with a HUGE BACKYARD! Home features, wood floors on the first floor, open living floor plan that is ideal for entertaining, stainless appliances like a GE convection oven and gas stove, lots of natural light, plus Fridge, Washer & Dryer included. Second floor with plush carpet, 2 guest rooms, and utility. Also located on the second floor is the master suite with soaring 10 ft ceilings, plush carpet, large master bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, spacious shower and very large L shaped closet (19x10) with built ins. Hurry this home wont last long!