Amenities

bbq/grill oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Start packing, you've found your home. Picture yourself going for an evening stroll down the beautiful tree lined streets of The Greater Houston Heights. This beautiful three bedroom home is ready to lease and move in. With it's large fenced in back yard you can spend your weekends with family and friends grilling and planning your next weekend. Just minutes from I-10 surrounded by restaurants and shops, this beauty will not last long.