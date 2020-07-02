1014 W 24th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning home in Shady Acres/Heights area. Features include hardwood floors, recessed lighting w/dimmers, Gourmet kitchen w/SS appliances. Granite counters, large walk-in closets, custom cabinetry, study w/French doors, wood blinds. Features include crown molding, brushed nickel fans w/lights, walk-in pantry, guest bathroom/powder room. All bedrooms have separate bathrooms w/Granite counters, first floor storage, patio w/Pergola, front unit, master bath dual vanities, frame less shower. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and yard maintenance included. Lease available 7/12/19. Never flooded. Amazing restaurants, new HEB, centrally located to freeways, Galleria and Medical Center. Also available for sale at $424,900.