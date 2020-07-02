All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1014 W 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1014 W 24th Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:14 PM

1014 W 24th Street

1014 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1014 West 24th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home in Shady Acres/Heights area. Features include hardwood floors, recessed lighting w/dimmers, Gourmet kitchen w/SS appliances. Granite counters, large walk-in closets, custom cabinetry, study w/French doors, wood blinds. Features include crown molding, brushed nickel fans w/lights, walk-in pantry, guest bathroom/powder room. All bedrooms have separate bathrooms w/Granite counters, first floor storage, patio w/Pergola, front unit, master bath dual vanities, frame less shower. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and yard maintenance included. Lease available 7/12/19. Never flooded. Amazing restaurants, new HEB, centrally located to freeways, Galleria and Medical Center. Also available for sale at $424,900.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 W 24th Street have any available units?
1014 W 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 W 24th Street have?
Some of 1014 W 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 W 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1014 W 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 W 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1014 W 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1014 W 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1014 W 24th Street offers parking.
Does 1014 W 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 W 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 W 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1014 W 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1014 W 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1014 W 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 W 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 W 24th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonies Landing Apartments
15550 Kingfield Drive
Houston, TX 77084
Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Rockridge Bend
770 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Pearl Midlane River Oaks
2121 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston