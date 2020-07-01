1013 Montrose Blvd

Amenities

Julius Caesar. Napoleon. Catherine the Great. Daenerys Targaryen. Soon your name will too be amongst the names of great historical conquerors….once you’ve conquered your apartment. People will sing your praises for generations as the celebrate the great force of will and bravery you displayed in the epic search for your new apartment. Hip Hip Horray!



Apartment Amenities



NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available



Gourmet island kitchens with stainless steel refrigerators and granite countertops



Kitchen pantries



Full-size washers & dryers



Wood laminate flooring



9 foot and 10 foot ceilings



Ceiling fans



Garden style bathtubs



Separate walk-in showers



Master baths with dual sinks



Marble vanities



Powder rooms



Built-in bookshelves



Built-in computer desks



Oversized walk-in closets



Private terraces



Community Amenities



Two sparkling swimming pools with expansive sun decks



State-of-the-art fitness zone



Cyber café



Resident conference room



Recreation room with billiard table, kitchen & 2 lounge areas with TVs



Resident guest suite



Panoramic views of downtown Houston



Bark park



Controlled access parking garage



Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy



A short walk from Buffalo Bayou Park



