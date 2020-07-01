1013 Montrose Blvd

Amenities
Julius Caesar. Napoleon. Catherine the Great. Daenerys Targaryen. Soon your name will too be amongst the names of great historical conquerors….once you’ve conquered your apartment. People will sing your praises for generations as the celebrate the great force of will and bravery you displayed in the epic search for your new apartment. Hip Hip Horray!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available
Gourmet island kitchens with stainless steel refrigerators and granite countertops
Kitchen pantries
Full-size washers & dryers
Wood laminate flooring
9 foot and 10 foot ceilings
Ceiling fans
Garden style bathtubs
Separate walk-in showers
Master baths with dual sinks
Marble vanities
Powder rooms
Built-in bookshelves
Built-in computer desks
Oversized walk-in closets
Private terraces
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Two sparkling swimming pools with expansive sun decks
State-of-the-art fitness zone
Cyber café
Resident conference room
Recreation room with billiard table, kitchen & 2 lounge areas with TVs
Resident guest suite
Panoramic views of downtown Houston
Bark park
Controlled access parking garage
Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy
A short walk from Buffalo Bayou Park
So you’re looking for that new apartment huh?
You’ve spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You’ve reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren’t enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you’ve reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I’m over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!