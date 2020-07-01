All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

1013 Montrose Blvd

1013 Montrose Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Montrose Boulevard, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available

Gourmet island kitchens with stainless steel refrigerators and granite countertops

Kitchen pantries

Full-size washers & dryers

Wood laminate flooring

9 foot and 10 foot ceilings

Ceiling fans

Garden style bathtubs

Separate walk-in showers

Master baths with dual sinks

Marble vanities

Powder rooms

Built-in bookshelves

Built-in computer desks

Oversized walk-in closets

Private terraces

Community Amenities

Two sparkling swimming pools with expansive sun decks

State-of-the-art fitness zone

Cyber caf&eacute;

Resident conference room

Recreation room with billiard table, kitchen & 2 lounge areas with TVs

Resident guest suite

Panoramic views of downtown Houston

Bark park

Controlled access parking garage

Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy

A short walk from Buffalo Bayou Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Montrose Blvd have any available units?
1013 Montrose Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Montrose Blvd have?
Some of 1013 Montrose Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Montrose Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Montrose Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Montrose Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Montrose Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Montrose Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Montrose Blvd offers parking.
Does 1013 Montrose Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 Montrose Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Montrose Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1013 Montrose Blvd has a pool.
Does 1013 Montrose Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1013 Montrose Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1013 Montrose Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Montrose Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

