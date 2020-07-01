All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1013 Gross Street

1013 Gross Street · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Gross Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This is a beautiful upscale freestanding townhome at a GREAT location close to Downtown, River Oaks shopping area, restaurants and night life. This home features 3 bedrooms and three and a half baths. The three stories offer privacy and flexibility. The open floor plan concept is excellent for entertaining. Wonderful Island Kitchen, granite counter tops with ample cabinet and counter space. Covered balcony. Spacious master en suite with dual vanity, jetted tub and separate shower and walk-in closet. NO HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Gross Street have any available units?
1013 Gross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Gross Street have?
Some of 1013 Gross Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Gross Street currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Gross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Gross Street pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Gross Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1013 Gross Street offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Gross Street offers parking.
Does 1013 Gross Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Gross Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Gross Street have a pool?
No, 1013 Gross Street does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Gross Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1013 Gross Street has accessible units.
Does 1013 Gross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Gross Street has units with dishwashers.

